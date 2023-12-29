Markets Print 2023-12-29
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 28, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 62,052.24
High: 62,750.78
Low: 61,092.27
Net Change: 1188.62
Volume (000): 378,620
Value (000): 15,708,282
Makt Cap (000) 2,045,600,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,558.21
NET CH (-) 45.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,692.62
NET CH (+) 201.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,146.94
NET CH (+) 372.41
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,203.48
NET CH (+) 351.12
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,747.14
NET CH (+) 116.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,906.07
NET CH (-) 14.83
------------------------------------
As on: 28-December-2023
====================================
