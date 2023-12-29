KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 28, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 62,052.24 High: 62,750.78 Low: 61,092.27 Net Change: 1188.62 Volume (000): 378,620 Value (000): 15,708,282 Makt Cap (000) 2,045,600,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,558.21 NET CH (-) 45.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,692.62 NET CH (+) 201.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,146.94 NET CH (+) 372.41 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,203.48 NET CH (+) 351.12 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,747.14 NET CH (+) 116.60 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,906.07 NET CH (-) 14.83 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-December-2023 ====================================

