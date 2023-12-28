PTI’s Khadija Shah gets bail in May 9 mayhem case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and renowned fashion designer Khadija Shah was released from custody in Quetta on Thursday after an anti-terrorism court cleared her in a case related to the violent protests of May 9.

The court had asked the prosecution to provide substantial evidence incriminating Shah in a case. However, no such evidence could be provided.

As a result, Shah’s name was removed from the case and she was released.

Khadija Shah, who was on police remand for her alleged role in the May 9 incidents, was transferred from Lahore to Quetta on transit remand on December 12.

She was arrested a few days after violent protests broke out on May 9. The protests had been triggered by Imran Khan’s arrest from Islamabad.