Court seeks record of case against Khadija Shah

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to produce the record of a case against Khadija Shah for posting tweets to incite the people against state institutions on November 07 (today).

The court was proceeding with a post arrest bail petition of Khadija.

Earlier, counsel of Khadija Shah pleaded that the high court granted her bail in the cases registered against her on May 9 riots, but the FIA booked her in a new case under the cybercrime law.

He stated that a judicial magistrate denied the agency physical remand of the petitioner and sent her on judicial remand.

The counsel rejected the FIA’s story, saying how could the petitioner tweet from jail as she is behind the bars for the last five months.

He asked the court to allow bail to the petitioner in the FIA case.

The FIA alleged that Khadija Shah made objectionable tweets, which were still being reposted by the social media users. The agency alleged that the petitioner in her tweets incited people against the army.

