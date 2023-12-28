BAFL 48.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.87%)
London stocks open higher on miners boost, lower yields

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 01:30pm

The UK shares were on track for a three-day winning streak on Thursday, following a jump in mining shares as prices of most metals rose, while a drop in yields indicated diminished risk around interest rate volatility.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.2% by 8:18 GMT, while the FTSE 250 midcap index edged 0.1% higher. UK 10-year gilt yield touched its lowest level since April at open at 3.433%, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield languished near its lowest level since July.

Heavyweight industrial metal miners gained 0.3% and precious metal miners added 0.1% as gold and copper prices climbed, supported by a softer dollar on bets of interest rate cuts by the US central bank in the upcoming year.

London stocks rise on year-end rate cut optimism, miners aid

Oil and gas shares dropped 0.4% as concerns eased about shipping disruptions along the Red Sea route.

Among individual stocks, BT Group shares fell 1.2% trading ex-dividend.

