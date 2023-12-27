BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.26%)
BIPL 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.54%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.43%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (12.61%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.04%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.46%)
FFL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.17%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.34%)
HBL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 115.90 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.36%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.43%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.56%)
MLCF 37.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.84%)
OGDC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.76%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.52%)
PIOC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.92%)
PPL 111.01 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.85%)
PRL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (7.52%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10.89%)
SNGP 70.61 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (3.69%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.33%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.22%)
TRG 80.87 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.62%)
UNITY 23.94 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.77%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
London stocks rise on year-end rate cut optimism, miners aid

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 01:59pm

The UK shares opened higher on Wednesday, led by a rise in mining firms, while investors latched on to the year-end optimism driven by expectations that major central banks could begin cutting interest rates in the upcoming year.

By 8:14 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3% and the FTSE 250 mid-cap index rose 0.1%.

Precious metal miners gained 1%, mainly supported by expectations of interest rate cuts in the US next year.

Industrial metal miners led sectoral gains, adding 1.1% as prices of most base metals rose after improved data from top consumer China, and a weaker US dollar.

FTSE 100 touches near 7-month high

Anglo American shares climbed 2.8% to the top of the FTSE 100 index on a report that the miner was looking to sell shares in a $9 billion UK mining project.

Darktrace was up 2% on news that Michael Lynch had disclosed a 3.92% stake in the cyber-security company.

