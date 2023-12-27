UAE’s Air Arabia to launch daily flights to Kabul

DUBAI: Air Arabia announced daily flights to Kabul on Wednesday, becoming the United Arab Emirates’ second airline to serve the Afghan capital.

The Sharjah-based budget carrier will fly non-stop to and from Kabul once a day from January 10, it said in a statement.

The service is “a testament to our ongoing dedication to providing passengers with value-driven and affordable air travel, as well as new destinations to explore”, said group CEO Adel Al Ali.

Last month flydubai, another low-cost Emirati airline, became the first international carrier to resume flights to Afghanistan since the chaotic withdrawal of US forces in 2021.

Kabul’s airport was trashed during the mass evacuation of civilians, and a suicide bombing on its perimeter killed more than 170 people, including 13 US troops.

The full operation of Kabul’s airport is seen as crucial to reviving Afghanistan’s shattered economy.

Apart from flydubai, Afghanistan’s Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airlines currently operate limited services from Kabul to destinations including Dubai, Moscow, Islamabad and Istanbul.

Last year, UAE-based company GAAC signed a contract to manage Afghanistan’s air traffic, an agreement that was expected to bring back international airlines.