Dec 27, 2023
Technology

BYD has obtained conditional testing license for level 3 autonomous driving on high-speed roads

BEIJING: Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD said on Wednesday it has obtained a conditional testing license for...
Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2023 12:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD said on Wednesday it has obtained a conditional testing license for level 3 (L3) autonomous driving on high-speed roads.

BYD was granted the first such license in China in July, the company said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

Earlier in December, BMW Group said it had received a test license for L3 self-driving on high-speed roads in Shanghai, while Mercedes Benz said it would carry out L3 tests on designated highways in Beijing.

Chinese EV automaker BYD to build car factory in Hungary

IM Motors, the EV brand of state-owned Chinese automaker SAIC Motor, has said it is also applying to China’s industry ministry for product entry of L3 cars.

