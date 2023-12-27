BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.26%)
BIPL 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.54%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.43%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (12.61%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.04%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.46%)
FFL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.17%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.34%)
HBL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 115.90 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.36%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.43%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.56%)
MLCF 37.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.84%)
OGDC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.76%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.52%)
PIOC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.92%)
PPL 111.01 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.85%)
PRL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (7.52%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10.89%)
SNGP 70.61 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (3.69%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.33%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.22%)
TRG 80.87 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.62%)
UNITY 23.94 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.77%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 posts recovery, powers past 60,000 with nearly 2.9% gain

  • Value investors mark return to PSX
BR Web Desk Published December 27, 2023 Updated December 27, 2023 03:21pm

Value investors marked their return to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index registered an increase of nearly 3% during intra-day trading.

At 3:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 60,882.28 level, an increase of 1,711.31 points or 2.89%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas marketing companies, oil and gas exploration companies, property and refineries traded in the green.

The positive sentiment comes a day after heavy selling was seen at the bourse as the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 59,171 level on Tuesday, a decrease of 4.11% or 2,534 points, the highest day-to-day fall in terms of points in KSE-100 history.

The benchmark index has declined by nearly 10% from its peak of 66,427 achieved on December 12, just two weeks ago, conveying the volatility seen at the PSX in recent weeks.

An analyst said the market is expected to post a recovery.

“The stock valuations remain attractive, while economic fundamentals remain intact,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“As the market enters a new month, fresh liquidity injection is expected to enter the bourse,” she added.

Another expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the KSE-100 Index had gained faster than what fundamentals dictated so a ‘correction’ was expected.

“A lot hinges on foreign exchange inflows and whether Pakistan can attract investment in its state-owned companies, and if it can resolve power sector woes,” the analyst told Business Recorder. “Without these investment flows, the PSX will continue to see a volatile ride.”

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters
Mustafa Dec 27, 2023 12:18pm
Pakistani people are trying to get rich in one day and stock market is a long term game .. while mess was created by individuals and brokers during last 2 week ..
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 posts recovery, powers past 60,000 with nearly 2.9% gain

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th consecutive gain against US dollar

Israel army chief says war with Hamas will last ‘many more months’

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Oil stabilises as investors watch for Red Sea developments

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for Pakistan-bound Red Sea container ship attack

Australia take control of second Test as Pakistan flounder

Budgetary support during Jul 1-Dec 16, 2023 period: Govt borrowing jumps 200pc to Rs2.876trn YoY

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Read more stories