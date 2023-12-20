BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
BIPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.43%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-13.62%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.19%)
FABL 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.17%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.57%)
FFL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.98%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 120.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUBC 117.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
MLCF 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-5.37%)
OGDC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.23 (-5.03%)
PAEL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.64%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.49%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 118.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.84%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.24%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.58%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-8.59%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.07%)
TRG 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.6%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-20

CPPA-G seeks tariff hike of Rs.4.6617/kWh

Zaheer Abbasi Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Rs.4.6617/kWh over the reference fuel charges of as per the notified for XWDISCOs, i.e., Rs.4.7831/kWh, for the month of November 2023.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will hold public hearing on December 27, 2023.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in November 2023, hydel generation was 2, 775 GWh constituting 36.50 per cent of total generation.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 987 GWh in November 2023 which was 13.08 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 15.2698 per unit whereas 644 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 14.5305 per unit (6.44 per cent).

Generation from HSD was nil whereas generation from RFO was just 0.3 GWh (000 per cent of total generation) at Rs 46.7125 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 695 GWh (9.21 per cent) at Rs 14.6197 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 798 GWh (10.57 per cent of total generation) at Rs 23.7171per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,576 GWh at Rs 1.201 per unit (20.83 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 30 GWh at Rs 27.7281 per unit (0.39 per cent of the total generation. Power generation from wind was 148GWh and from baggasse 27 GWh at price Rs 5.9822 per unit and from solar 50 GWh.

The total energy generated was recorded at 7,547 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 7.1704 per unit.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in November 2023 was 7.228 GWh at a rate of Rs 9.4448per unit, total price of which was Rs 68.843 billion.

On the basis of the above data, an increase of Rs.4.6617/kWh over the reference fuel charges as per the notified for XW Discos, i.e., Rs.4.7831/kWh has been requested by CPPA-G for the month of November 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra power tariff DISCOS power generation power plants CPPA-G coal power plants fuel charges

Comments

1000 characters

CPPA-G seeks tariff hike of Rs.4.6617/kWh

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

New era of Sino-Pak trade ties: First shipment of dried chillies sent to China

UN weighs new ceasefire call

Tax on deemed income basis: BHC asks why FBR has different policies for Punjab and Balochistan

COAS, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

Read more stories