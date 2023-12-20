CPPA-G seeks tariff hike of Rs.4.6617/kWh

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Rs.4.6617/kWh over the reference fuel charges of as per the notified for XWDISCOs, i.e., Rs.4.7831/kWh, for the month of November 2023.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will hold public hearing on December 27, 2023.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in November 2023, hydel generation was 2, 775 GWh constituting 36.50 per cent of total generation.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 987 GWh in November 2023 which was 13.08 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 15.2698 per unit whereas 644 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 14.5305 per unit (6.44 per cent).

Generation from HSD was nil whereas generation from RFO was just 0.3 GWh (000 per cent of total generation) at Rs 46.7125 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 695 GWh (9.21 per cent) at Rs 14.6197 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 798 GWh (10.57 per cent of total generation) at Rs 23.7171per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,576 GWh at Rs 1.201 per unit (20.83 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 30 GWh at Rs 27.7281 per unit (0.39 per cent of the total generation. Power generation from wind was 148GWh and from baggasse 27 GWh at price Rs 5.9822 per unit and from solar 50 GWh.

The total energy generated was recorded at 7,547 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 7.1704 per unit.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in November 2023 was 7.228 GWh at a rate of Rs 9.4448per unit, total price of which was Rs 68.843 billion.

On the basis of the above data, an increase of Rs.4.6617/kWh over the reference fuel charges as per the notified for XW Discos, i.e., Rs.4.7831/kWh has been requested by CPPA-G for the month of November 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023