BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-27

PHC allows PTI to retain election symbol ‘bat’

Amjad Ali Shah Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to retain “bat” as its electoral symbol as it has suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision regarding withdrawal of the symbol over flawed intra-party polls.

PHC Justice Kamran Hayat issued the ruling and suspended the ECP’s verdict on petitions filed against the intra-party polls of PTI.

Justice Hayat remarked that ECP was not authorised to issue verdict on the intra-party elections. Issuing notices to the parties, he adjourned the hearing till January 9.

During hearing of the PTI plea against ECP ruling on intra-party polls, the commission asked how it could halt awarding of electoral symbols to a party following issuance of schedule.

As the proceedings started, Justice Kamran Hayat asked under which law the ECP could declare party polls null and void.

Justice Hayat observed, “You gave a 20-day deadline, the elections were held and documents were submitted. Does the Election Commission have powers to declare elections unlawful?”

ECP lawyer Naveed Akhtar submitted, “Our claim was that the PTI did not conduct elections on time.”

Earlier, talking to media persons outside Peshawar High Court, PTI leader Babar Awan said his party’s electoral symbol was bat which would remain with it in future too.

Awan said his party was going to challenge the decision in the PHC and would also move a contempt case in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said as per the apex court order, whoever would impede smooth conduct of general elections would be proceeded against.

The PTI leader said pre-poll rigging was underway in Punjab against his party. He said nomination papers were snatched from his party workers and leaders.

Talking to the media outside PHC in Peshawar, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said even a single bench can suspend the ECP’s decision as there were winter vacations going on in the high court.

Responding to a question, he said a political party “ceases to exist” if its election symbol is withdrawn.

The PTI recently declared its intention to challenge the ECP’s ruling in both the Supreme Court and the PHC. Gohar Ali Khan expressed disappointment in the ECP’s verdict, citing flaws in the ruling.

On December 22, a five-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, invalidated PTI’s intra-party elections, stripping the former ruling party of its iconic cricket bat electoral symbol.

This decision was announced after PTI representatives met with ECP officials, expressing concerns about an unfair playing field ahead of the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

Despite his disappointment with the ECP’s decision, Gohar Ali Khan said he remained hopeful for justice from the courts. He instructed candidates to submit their nomination papers and assured that the party has contingency plans, intending to pursue legal recourse if needed.

The PTI conducted intra-party elections earlier this month to comply with an ECP requirement for retaining the party’s electoral symbol.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to invalidate its intra-party elections and deprived the party of “bat” symbol.

After admitting the plea, the PHC decided to take up the PTI’s challenge to the ECP verdict, fixing the petition for hearing. Justice Kamran Hayat Mian will conduct the hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections ECP PHC Peshawar High Court election symbols General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 PTI electoral symbol bat

Comments

1000 characters

PHC allows PTI to retain election symbol ‘bat’

Agri insurance pool may act as risk aggregator: SECP

Crop, livestock: SECP says there’s notable absence of insurance schemes

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Self-sustenance a must for success: Alvi

‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read more stories