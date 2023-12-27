Gold prices slightly higher

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday inched up on the local market but silver was unmoved, traders said. Gold gained just Rs300 to reach Rs219600 per 10 and Rs188272 per 10 grams, up by Rs258.

On the global market, gold prices stood for $2072 per ounce, which is further tagged with a $20 premium for the local market bullion trade.

Silver was available for Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $24.30 per ounce, traders said.

