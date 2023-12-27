BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Gold prices slightly higher

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday inched up on the local market but silver was unmoved, traders said. Gold gained just Rs300 to reach Rs219600 per 10 and Rs188272 per 10 grams, up by Rs258.

On the global market, gold prices stood for $2072 per ounce, which is further tagged with a $20 premium for the local market bullion trade.

Silver was available for Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $24.30 per ounce, traders said.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Silver prices Gold spot rates

