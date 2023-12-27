BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
CDA holds Christmas celebrations for all Christian employees

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

ISLAMABAD: The administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday arranged Christmas celebrations for all Christian employees who are working in the institution as well as for the residents of the city.

Christmas celebrations were held at Open Air Theatre Shakarparian, Islamabad. Christian employees of the authority attended the celebrations along with their families. Special entertainment items for children were also presented. The purpose of organising this event was to participate in the happiness of Christian employees and to encourage them.

It should be noted that the CDA administration has already approved Christmas allowance and advance salary for all Christian employees working in the institution on the occasion of Christmas.

In this regard, non-gazetted employees have been paid full basic salary while gazetted employees have been given half basic salary as bonus payments. Similarly, allowance payments were also made to the regular and daily wages employees as per the regular pay scales.

