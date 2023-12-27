PMD signs agreement on weather radar in Multan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has signed an agreement with the Consortium of Japan Radio Co, Ltd (JRC) and Tobishima Corporation for the installation of state-of-the-art dual-polarization weather surveillance radar in Multan.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs6188.759 million, with a generous grant of Rs5604 million from the Japanese government. The Pakistan government would contribute Rs 600.055 million to ensure the successful implementation of this transformative project.

The project was stalled over the last five years. The agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening the nation’s weather forecasting capabilities due to the impact of COVID-19 and subsequent inflation over an extended period.

However, the dedicated and effective efforts of PMD have successfully transformed this challenge into a reality, paving the way for advancements in weather and flood forecasting through the installation of the weather surveillance radar in Multan.

This collaboration under the JICA grant-in-aid project for a cutting-edge radar system is not only a technological leap forward but also a crucial step in improving the resilience of vulnerable communities. The enhanced forecasting capabilities will allow for more accurate and timely warnings, mitigating the impact of adverse weather conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023