BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-12-27

Pakistan’s legal win but economic loss

Sajid Mehmood Qazi Published December 27, 2023 Updated December 27, 2023 05:39am

In a recent legal triumph, Pakistan successfully defended itself in an arbitration case initiated by Tuwairqi Steel at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. The dispute, brought forth by prominent Saudi investors, Dr Hilal Hussain Al Tuwairqi and Al Ittefaq Steel Products Company Ltd, alleged breaches of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) investment agreement in connection to a substantial investment in a steel-production facility in Port Qasim, Karachi.

The tribunal’s decision, absolving Pakistan of breaching its obligations under the OIC investment agreement, stands as a notable victory in the courtroom. However, the complexities surrounding the Tuwairqi Steel Mills project reveal a more nuanced and costly narrative, extending beyond legal proceedings into the heart of economic repercussions.

The ambitious Tuwairqi Steel Mills project, a joint venture between Saudi Arabian and South Korean companies, had set out to establish Pakistan’s largest steel complex, boasting a staggering production capacity of 1.28 million tons per annum. The initial phase, involving a $340 million investment in the completion of the direct-reduced iron (DRI) plant, was completed. However, the subsequent phases, requiring an estimated investment ranging from $850 to $900 million, hinged upon the success of the DRI plant and availability of feedstock gas.

The economic potential of the project was significant. Beyond the substantial initial investment, Tuwairqi Steel Mills held the promise of being a major employment generator. The project aimed to employ 1,100 people directly and contribute significantly to the economy through both forward and backward linkages by a establishing a vertically integrated state of the art project. The project’s downfall originated from a dispute over gas pricing issues. The Saudi investors alleged that Pakistan failed to honour sovereign assurances, specifically the committed supply of natural gas at a predetermined tariff. This dispute led to a halt in operations, triggering a legal battle and subsequent arbitration.

Despite the legal victory, the economic fallout is palpable. The government’s failure to secure necessary approvals for a concessional gas tariff from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) not only halted the Tuwairqi Steel project but also initiated a series of adverse consequences. The project’s suspension led to a notice served by Al Tuwairqi Holding Company, demanding Rs1 billion in damages due to stalled operations at the steel mill. The subsequent escalation of the matter to the international court of arbitration further underscores the fragility of investor trust. The company, despite the halted project, continues to incur monthly expenses to maintain the plant and support its workforce.

The crux of the matter lies in the pricing of Pakistan’s natural gas and the policy of according priority to consumers irrespective of the economic utility of such allocation. In our merit order, we give top priority to domestic consumers at a very unrealistic and subsidized price. In recent years, we have been diverting highly expensive imported LNG to domestic consumers during winter months at the same old price. The delta was either partially picked up by the government through additional allocation by the Finance Ministry or the payments are still to be recovered, effectively becoming part of the gas sector circular debt.

It is imperative that Pakistan reevaluates its merit order for natural gas provision, giving due consideration to the industrial sector’s needs instead of continuing to use this valuable resource inefficiently in domestic kitchens.

In conclusion, while Pakistan may have secured a legal victory in The Hague, the economic toll and the erosion of investor confidence present a sobering reality. The Tuwairqi Steel case serves as a stark reminder of the imperative for a consistent and reliable approach to attract and retain foreign investments.

As legal triumphs unfold, the economic losses suffered by the nation underscore the importance of upholding commitments and fostering an environment conducive to sustainable and mutually beneficial investments. The need for a strategic reevaluation of natural resource allocation and pricing policies is paramount to ensuring long-term economic growth and investor trust.

(The writer is a civil servant with deep interest in the oil and gas sector)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sajid Mehmood Qazi

The writer is a Additional Secretary Revenue Division Govt of Pakistan Islamabad

natural gas OIC Port Qasim gas tariff Dr Hilal Hussain Al Tuwairqi Tuwairqi Steel Mills

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s legal win but economic loss

Agri insurance pool may act as risk aggregator: SECP

Crop, livestock: SECP says there’s notable absence of insurance schemes

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Self-sustenance a must for success: Alvi

‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read more stories