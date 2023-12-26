Sindh govt declares public holiday on December 27

The Sindh government on Tuesday declared a public holiday on December 27 (Wednesday) on account of the 16th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, Aaj News reported.

The spokesman of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh said in a statement that CM Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir approved a public holiday across the province for Wednesday.

A notification was also issued in this regard.

The spokesperson said that all public and private institutions, local councils, and administrative offices of the provincial government will remain closed on December 27.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will organise a public meeting on December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to mark the 16th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

A large number of PPP workers from all over the country would reach Garhi Khuda Buksh, Larkana on the death anniversary of Benazir.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari would address the gathering.

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack on December 27, 2007, outside Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi.