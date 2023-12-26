BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Zardari says next PM to be from PPP

NNI Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari optimistically predicted that the next prime minister will be from the PPP.

The former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari talked to the media persons during his visit to Nawab Shah on Monday.

Zardari said the future of the Pakistan People’s Party is bright but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should work hard to secure its future.

Drawing attention to the electoral history, Zardari remarked, “PTI should work hard; earlier, they came without working hard. Now, it’s time for them to put in the effort.”

The seasoned politician emphasised the importance of hard work in the political arena.

On a question about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s chances to become the Prime Minister, Asif Ali Zardari said that the Prime Minister will be from the Pakistan People’s Party.

Zardari referred to the recent statement by the Chief Justice affirming that elections would indeed take place and asserted that the future of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) appeared promising.

“The future of PPP is bright, and God willing, we will form the government,” declared Asif Zardari confidently.

It is worth mentioning that former President Asif Ali Zardari’s nomination papers for constituency NA-207 have been approved.

