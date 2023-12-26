‘Unexpected’ Senate session begins today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate session on Tuesday. The ‘unexpected’ Senate session will be held at Parliament House in Islamabad at 10:30 am with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in chair.

Sources in Senate Secretariat revealed the agenda of the session has been kept secret.

The sources said that during the session, key issues including prevailing situation of country, regional and international circumstances would come under discussion.

The Senate Secretariat said emergency contacts were made with all Senators, caretaker ministers urging them to ensure their participation in the session.