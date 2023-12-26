BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 26, 2023
Pakistan

Four killed, five injured in car-bike collision

NNI Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

ISLAMABAD: At least four people reportedly died after a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Dhok Kala Khan on the Islamabad Expressway.

According to the details, four people have died and five others have been injured in a traffic accident near Dhok Kala Khan on the Islamabad Expressway.

As per rescue sources, the deceased individuals were members of the Christian community and were en route for Christmas preparations. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased individuals have been shifted to the hospital.

The Motorway police stated that due to smog and low visibility the number of accidents on expressway increased drastically, the police advised citizens to avoid traveling in late hours. Police teams reached the spot and started investigation after cordoning off the area.

Four killed, five injured in car-bike collision

