Bolan Train back on track after 16 months

LAHORE: Bolan Mail, a passenger train connecting provincial capitals of Sindh and Balochistan, was restored on Monday after a gap of one year and four months.

The ceremony to mark the restart of the passenger train connecting Quetta and Karachi was held at Quetta Railway Station and was addressed by Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Quetta Yousuf Leghari.

Later talking to the media, Leghari said it’s a day of celebrations as Bolan Mail has been restored after 16 months. “Bugti Express will also be back on track within two months,” he expressed the hope.

He further said the economy class fare of Bolan Mail is Rs 2,200 which is a normal rate. “Bolan Mail will start with nine cars from Quetta and another three will be added from Sibi,” he added.

Leghari said today 700 passengers boarded Bolan Mail today from Quetta to Karachi. Currently, the Jaffer Express is the only operational passenger train in Balochistan being run between Quetta and Peshawar besides passenger trains, Chaman and Hurnai Passenger Trains.

Leghari noted that Bolan Mail is consisted of 12 coaches with the facility of dining car and bedding. Passengers will be provided with clean blankets, pillows and standard food he remarked.