BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-26

Admission in public sector universities: Speakers call for implementation of 2pc minority quota

APP Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

PESHAWAR: The Speakers at a `Fostering Inclusivity’ seminar call for the implementation of a two per cent quota in admission at public sector universities to ensure education equality in society.

The seminar organized by Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization, also laid stress on measures for the socio-economic integration of every individual in society.

In his presentation, M. Ilyas from the Peace and Conflict Studies Department at Peshawar University said for social inclusivity equal opportunities will be provided to all segments of society.

Representation and provision of equal space is necessary for ensuring a peaceful and developed society, he opined.

Subhaj, a representative of the minority community, said education equality is basic for the socio-economic empowerment of marginalized segments.

He suggested consultation of minority communities in pre-budget meetings to make government policies inclusive covering all segments of society.

The seminar also held a discussion on Kalash Marriage Bill and Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager Blue Veins gave a detailed background of the struggle being made by his organization under its initiative of `Faith in Action for Equal Rights and Opportunities’.

Qamar said the Kalash Marriage Bill is almost completed and vetted by Local Government and Law Departments. Both the department has made some recommendations in the law, he added.

He also apprised the participants that a meeting of legal experts and religious elders of the Kalash Tribe would be held soon in Peshawar to discuss recommendations and for finalizing the legal aspects of inheritance.

Muhammad Rizwan of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) asked the minority community to approach public sector departments working for human rights for the attainment of their rights.

He said there are several departments working for the rights of marginalized communities which when approached gave very positive feedback.

He also held out assurance of his response for ensuring the implementation of a two per cent admission quota for minority communities.

human rights Public sector universities National Commission for Human Rights NCHR Muhammad Rizwan Peshawar University

Comments

1000 characters

Admission in public sector universities: Speakers call for implementation of 2pc minority quota

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

290 Baloch protesters released: govt

Bilawal talks about PPP govt’s performance in Sindh

Read more stories