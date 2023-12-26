BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-26

Australian shares close flat

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

SYDNEY: Australian shares posted their fourth straight weekly gain on Friday, even as the market closed almost flat for the day ahead of a key US inflation report as losses in financials countered gains in energy and mining stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.03% lower at 7,501.6, but rose 0.8% for the week. Markets in Australia and New Zealand will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26.

US stocks closed higher on Thursday, as economic data fuelled optimism that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy and revived investor risk appetite.

“The stronger Wall Street lead was largely offset today by some profit-taking ahead of the holiday break. This is because the index has already posted some healthy gains so far in December,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Investors globally are awaiting the US Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report due on Friday, which will cover income growth, consumer spending and inflation.

“We expect to see a modest gain in the core PCE data tonight. However, any upside surprise could spook the market, which explains why there was fairly cautious tone on the ASX today,” said Tim.

In Sydney, energy stocks rose 0.5% as oil prices gained on tensions in the Middle East after Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Sector heavyweight Woodside was up 0.5%.

Mining stocks gained 0.2% on the back of improving iron ore and copper prices. Fortescue hit a record high, while BHP Group and Rio Tinto were flat. Financials dropped 0.2%. National Australia Bank , ANZ Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell, while Westpac closed flat.

Australian shares Wall Street US stocks Oil prices Energy stocks US inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares close flat

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

290 Baloch protesters released: govt

Bilawal talks about PPP govt’s performance in Sindh

Read more stories