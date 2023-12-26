BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-26

Indian rupee ends higher

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee posted its biggest weekly loss in over two months, even as it closed stronger on Friday tracking a rise in its Asian peers and aided by dollar sales from large foreign banks.

The rupee ended at 83.14 against the US dollar, compared to its previous close at 83.2775.

The rupee’s gains on Friday were aided by dollar sales from two large foreign banks, likely on behalf of custodian clients, a foreign exchange at a private bank said.

For the week, however, the currency declined 0.16%, its worst week since Oct. 6, despite the dollar index appearing to be on course for a weekly loss, pressured by rising expectations of interest rate cuts in the United States.

Investors are currently pricing in a slightly above 80% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Weaker-than-expected US third-quarter GDP data and a rebound in risk appetite also weighed on the greenback.

The world’s largest economy grew by 4.9% in the quarter, against expectations of 5.2%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The dollar index fell to its lowest level in over 4 months in Asia and last quoted little changed at 101.75. Asian currencies were mostly stronger, with the Malaysian ringgit leading gains, up by 0.5%.

The rupee is unlikely to see sharp moves and should remain range-bound between 83.05 and 83.35 in the near-term, said Gaurang Somaiya, an FX and rates analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Investors now await US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, due later in the day.

The data is expected to show that month-on-month core PCE inflation remained flat at 0.2% in November, according to a Reuters poll.

Dollar Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee ends higher

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

290 Baloch protesters released: govt

Bilawal talks about PPP govt’s performance in Sindh

Read more stories