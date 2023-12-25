BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Hamas, IJ reject giving up power in return for permanent ceasefire: Egyptian sources

Reuters Published 25 Dec, 2023 06:36pm

CAIRO: Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad (IJ) have rejected an Egyptian proposal that they relinquish power in the Gaza Strip in return for a permanent ceasefire, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Monday.

Both groups, which have been holding separate talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo, rejected offering any concessions beyond the possible release of more hostages seized on Oct. 7 when Hamas broke into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people.

Egypt proposed a “vision”, also backed by Qatari mediators, that would involve a ceasefire in exchange for the release of more hostages, and lead to a broader agreement involving a permanent ceasefire along with an overhaul of leadership in Gaza.

Egypt proposed elections while offering assurances to Hamas that its members would not be chased or prosecuted, but the Hamas rejected any concessions other than hostage releases, the sources said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza.

Desperation rising amid acute hunger at Gaza hospitals: WHO

A Hamas official who visited Cairo recently declined to comment directly on specific offers of more temporary humanitarian truces and indicated the group’s rejection by repeating its official stance.

“Hamas seeks to end the Israeli aggression against our people, the massacres and genocide, and we discussed with our Egyptian brothers the ways to do that,” the official told Reuters.

“We also said that the aid for our people must keep going and must increase and it must reach all the population in the north and the south,” the official said.

“After the aggression is stopped and the aid increased we are ready to discuss prisoner swaps,” he added.

Islamic Jihad

IJ, which also holds hostages in custody in Gaza, has echoed that stance.

UN urges more Gaza aid, UN chief says Israel creating distribution ‘obstacles’

An IJ delegation led by its leader Ziad al-Nakhala is currently in Cairo to exchange ideas with Egyptian officials over prisoner swap offers and other issues, but an official said the group had set an end to Israel’s military offensive as a pre-condition for further negotiations.

IJ insists, the official said, that any prisoner swap must be based on the principle of “all for all”, meaning the release of all hostages held in Gaza by Hamas and IJ in return for freeing all Palestinians jailed in Israel.

Before the war, there were 5,250 Palestinians in Israeli jails, but the number has now grown to around 10,000 as Israel has arrested thousands more in the West Bank and Gaza since Oct 7, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Association.

Iran threatens Mediterranean closure over Gaza, without saying how

Overnight into Monday, Gaza endured one of its deadliest nights in the 11-week-old war. Palestinian health officials said at least 70 people had been killed by an Israeli airstrike in the centre of the tiny, besieged Gaza Strip.

