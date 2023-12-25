Deal struck to end Geneva airport strike

GENEVA: A deal has been reached to end an hours-long strike by ground staff at Geneva airport, which had caused numerous flight delays and cancellations during the holiday rush.

“Victory!”, the SSP public sector union said on X, formerly Twitter, shortly before midday. The workers began their strike about eight hours earlier, at 4 am (0300 GMT), demanding “dignified working conditions and decent wages” from their employer, the Dubai National Air Travel Agency (dnata).

The employees “have succeeded in repelling attacks on their retirement fund and in obtaining improved salaries, indemnities and overtime compensation”, SSP said.