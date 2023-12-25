BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 25, 2023
KP finalises Health Security Action Plan 2024-2028

Recorder Report Published 25 Dec, 2023 05:42am

PESHAWAR: Technical Group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the leadership of Director General Health Services, conducted a three-day consultative session to determine the Health Security Action Plan for 2024-2028.

The meeting, attended by Chief Centre for Disease Control NIH Pakistan, Dr. Mumtaz, as well as all Deputy Directors and Project directors from the Department of Health, representatives from the National Health Institute, and technical teams from the World Health Organization, was convened through mutual cooperation between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-JSI the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Ministry of Health.

The workshop marked the culmination of collaborative efforts to address health security challenges in the region. In his closing remarks, Director General Health Services, Dr. Shaukat Ali, expressed gratitude to all participants for their active engagement in the consultative meeting.

He informed the audience that the province has almost finalized an action plan in light of the International Health Regulations 2005 for the diagnosis, control, and treatment of diseases. The consultative session also witnessed the determination of a Provincial Action Plan under the National Action Plan for Health Security.

Dr. Shaukat Ali highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is leading in the implementation of International Health Regulations in the Pakistan EMRO region, making it the first province to do so. He thanked all stakeholders for their technical assistance.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Centre for Disease Control NIH Pakistan, Dr. Mumtaz, in his address, mentioned that at the National level, a National Action Plan for Health Security has been established, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa consistently taking the lead in formulating action plans for the provinces. He commended the province for its proactive approach.

The technical team from the World Health Organization emphasized that Pakistan, being a signatory to the International Health Regulations, needs to enhance its capacity at 19 thematic areas in the health sector. The team conducted two days of intensive discussions and consultations on thematic areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

