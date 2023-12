HUB: At least three people including a woman were killed and more than 10 others injured in collision between passenger bus and a trailer on Sunday.

According to details, an over speeding passenger bus collided with a trailer on National Highway in Windar area of district Hub.

As a result of accident, three people including a woman were killed on the spot while over 10 including women and children were injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to Windar Hospital.