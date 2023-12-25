‘Gaza Labour March’ held in Karachi

KARACHI: A large number of labourers under the banner of the National Labour Federation (NLF) took out a Gaza Labour March from Regal Chowk to the Karachi Press Club in solidarity with Palestinians against the Israeli aggression here on Sunday evening.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman led the march. Home-based women workers, besides a large number of industrial workers, including women and their family members participated in the march.

The protestors, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the Israeli brutalities. They also chanted slogans against ‘local agents’ of the Zionist occupiers.

Addressing the participants, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that ‘agents’ of the United States in Pakistan has been talking about the two-state solution theory for Palestine in order to further strengthen the agenda of Israel and the US. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had categorically stated that Israel was an illegitimate child of the West and that we would not recognise her. He further said that those who are defying the policy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Pakistan Movement are just supporting a narrative that serves the agenda of Israel. There is no two-state solution to the issue of Qibla-e-Awal, as Palestine belongs to Palestinians and not the Zionist regime, he reminded the Pakistani leadership.

He urged the nation to use their vote against those siding with Israel by propagating in the favour of the so-called two-state theory.

NLF President Khalid Khan, JI Karachi deputy chief Osama bin Razi, Sabir Abu Maryum of the Palestinian Foundation, Qasim Jamal, Zafar Khan, Manazir Gillani and others also addressed the march.

