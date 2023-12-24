BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rangers beat Motherwell to close on Celtic

AFP Published 24 Dec, 2023 08:41pm

GLASGOW: Rangers beat Motherwell 2-0 at a wet and wild Fir Park on Sunday to return to within two points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Kieran Dowell started and finished the move for the opening goal in the fourth minute before fellow midfielder Todd Cantwell doubled the lead 12 minutes later.

The game should have brought more goals, but in a wind-affected encounter the strikes proved enough for Philippe Clement’s men.

Rangers are now on 43 points after 18 games – two behind champions Celtic with a game in hand.

They face Ross County on Wednesday, with a crucial encounter at Celtic Park on December 30 looming large.

Clement has gone 16 games unbeaten since taking over from Michael Beale in October.

“The players put their egos aside and only focused on the team,” Clement told the BBC.

“That is the mentality I want to see. It is important that players are ready for that but also that everyone in every position knows what to do.

“I know where the danger is when success is there. I am going to be very strict on the message that it is all about the team.”

Rangers took the lead early in the match when Dowell robbed Harry Paton at the edge of the penalty area and played a one-two with Cyriel Dessers before blasting the ball home.

The second goal came when left-back Ridvan Yilmaz’s cross into the box was controlled by Abdallah Sima, with Cantwell running in to sweep the ball low past the diving Liam Kelly.

A speculative drive from Callum Slattery that skipped past the Rangers goal was Motherwell’s only real response while the visitors continued to threaten sporadically.

Motherwell had a penalty shout in the 75th minute when Yilmaz bumped Brodie Spencer to the ground but referee David Dickinson was unmoved.

Rangers Motherwell

Comments

1000 characters

Rangers beat Motherwell to close on Celtic

SBA: MoF says commitments being fulfilled

Pakistan condemns custodial killing of 3 Kashmiris in IIOJK

PM calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

ECP removes Imran Khan from party leaders list

INEOS’s Ratcliffe agrees deal to buy 25 percent of Man Utd

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles to electoral process: PM

Electoral symbol: Gohar says PTI to move the court

Non-removal of Cheema, others: ECP to initiate contempt proceedings on Tuesday

‘SIFC’s decisions yielding remarkable results’: IT and telecom exports expected to cross $3bn mark: minister

Deadline to file election nomination ends; scrutiny begins tomorrow

Read more stories