Deadline to file election nomination ends; scrutiny begins tomorrow

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) deadline for filing nomination papers for the February 8 general election ended today (Sunday) at 4:30 pm, Aaj News reported.

According to the original election schedule issued on December 15, the process to file nomination papers for national and provincial assembly seats commenced on December 20 and was set to end at 4:30 pm on Friday.

However, the electoral watchdog later extended the deadline till December 24 (today). In a statement, the ECP said the decision was taken in response to requests from political parties and to facilitate the candidacy process.

“Political parties must submit priority lists for specific seats to returning officers within the stipulated time,” it said.

Scrutiny begins tomorrow

The scrutiny process of the nomination papers will last between December 25 and 30, as specified in the schedule. The statement underscored that “all activities as listed in the election schedule released on Dec 15 will be held as planned”.

According to the schedule released by the ECP, the last date for filing appeals against the RO’s decision to reject or accept nomination papers is January 3 with the last date for deciding the appeals by an appellate tribunal on Jan 10.

The revised list of candidates will be published on Jan 11 and the last date for withdrawing one’s candidature is Jan 12. Election symbols will be allotted to political parties on Jan 13 with polls set for Feb 8.

Candidates file nomination papers

Earlier today, PTI leaders Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar filed their papers in their respective constituencies.

Hammad said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he got to submit his papers after an “order from the court and intervention by district returning office (DRO) of Lahore”.

“Interesting aspect to note was that police had the fullest intention to defy court orders had the DRO not come himself to the premises,” he said.

Meanwhile, Murad Saeed got his nomination submitted through his lawyers from NA-3 and NA-4 in Swat.

The PML-N also reposted a video by PML-N Lawyers’ Forum representative Rafaqat Dogar submitting Nawaz Sharif’s papers for NA-130.

The PPP said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had submitted his nomination papers for NA-194 and NA-196. The party said Bilawal “personally delivered” his nomination documents to the ROs in Larkana and Qamber-Shahdadkot.

The lawyer and activist said he had submitted his nomination papers for NA-241 and PS-110. He said that politics was the best way to serve and represent the people.

He said that all candidates should be allowed to contest polls without any coercion and fear.