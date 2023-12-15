ECP issues schedule for general elections

In compliance with the Supreme Court’s (SC) order, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the election schedule for the upcoming February 8 polls.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had earlier confirmed that the election schedule would be announced tonight.

The development comes hours after the top court ordered the electoral watchdog to announce the election schedule by tonight after it suspended a Lahore High Court order that had stayed the appointment of returning officers and district returning officers from the bureaucracy.

More to follow.