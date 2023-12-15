BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP issues schedule for general elections

  • Polling to take place on February 8
BR Web Desk Published December 15, 2023 Updated December 15, 2023 11:33pm

In compliance with the Supreme Court’s (SC) order, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the election schedule for the upcoming February 8 polls.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had earlier confirmed that the election schedule would be announced tonight.

The development comes hours after the top court ordered the electoral watchdog to announce the election schedule by tonight after it suspended a Lahore High Court order that had stayed the appointment of returning officers and district returning officers from the bureaucracy.

More to follow.

ECP election schedule General Elections 2024

Comments

1000 characters

ECP issues schedule for general elections

IMF denies it plans to ask Pakistan to raise taxes on salaries: representative

SC suspends LHC order on ROs appointment, orders ECP to issue election schedule tonight

SC issues notices to ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid in removal of IHC judge case

Inter-bank: rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged US dollar

US stresses safety for Gaza civilians as Israel unrelenting in aggression

PCB signs Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 ends with 680-point gain

COAS discusses counter terrorism cooperation, defence collaboration with top US officials

Read more stories