FPCCI ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS: Message from Irfan Iqbal Sheikh President FPCCI

Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry being the apex representative body of the business community of Pakistan taking pride of initiative to acknowledge the outstanding performances of business entities and individuals in their respective fields through Achievement Awards.

After successful organization of the previous events, FPCCI is holding the 11th Edition of “Achievement Awards”, as a flagship event which is regularly organized to honor the achievements of enterprises in their respective fields, acclaiming as symbol of prestige and recognition at national and international level. The FPCCI Achievement Awards helps Award Winners, in the elevation of their profile and reputation among all circles.

The performances of award winners and their achievements despite the challenges faced by the business community in Pakistan are highly commendable. This speaks of their dedication, devotion and commitment to their business interests and valuable contribution towards Pakistan's economy.

I thank my team, Convener and Members of the Awards Committee, the Senior Vice President, Vice Presidents, Coordinators, the Secretary General of FPCCI and his team for their dedication and hard work put in organizing this event.

I am confident the Achievement Award will motivate and encourage others to put in more efforts into their respective areas of interest and come out with outstanding achievements which will not only reward them but will also serve trade and economic interests of the Pakistan.

I congratulate all the Award Winners and wish them a continued success in their endeavors, with laurels.

I expect that you will continue to recognize the contributions of various businesses in different sectors of our economy.

