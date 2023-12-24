BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
FPCCI ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS: Message from H.E. Mohamed Karmoune Ambassador of His Majesty the King of Morocco, Acting Dean of the Diplomatic Corps

Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

I am pleased be part of FPCCl's 11thAchievement Awards which has a widespread recognition at national and international level and considered as an occasion of pride and gratification for the distinguished winners.

As we all are well aware that the private sector plays a pivotal role in the country's economic growth and helps ensuring the policies are broad-based and are being followed by business sector. I truly admire FPCCI's contributions to promote activities in the field of trade, industry and business sector of Pakistan while organizing such events and honouring companies and individuals who are making life easier by providing quality products and services.

FPCCI Achievement Awards certainly encourages the entrepreneurs not only to play more vibrant role in the socio-economic development but also provides an opportunity for organisations and individuals to gain fresh ideas to improve their performance by learning the best practices of finalists and winners.

I am quite optimistic that FPCCI will continue to support commendable activities of recognizing and admiring high achievers, whichsurely motivates and encourages individuals and organizations to further explore creativity and skills that propel them to achieve even higher goals.

I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of FPCCI, its President Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Office Bearers and the Executive Committee Members, for holding this extraordinary event.Your support allows the winners to gain the recognition they deserve.

I congratulate all the award winners on their achievements and wish them continued success in future. It is a pleasure to be in the company of so many high-achieving organisations and individuals.

