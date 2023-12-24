FPCCI ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS: Message from Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan

It gives me pleasure to felicitate FPCCI for organizing its 11th edition of Annual Achievement Awards which has earned recognition at the national and international level. The Awards has become a source of pride and encouragement for the winners.

FPCCI Achievement Awards encourage the entrepreneurs to play a more vibrant role in national socio-economic development and deserve our commendation.

The private sector plays a critical role in the growth of the national economy. I appreciate FPCCI's endeavors to promote activities in the field of trade, industry and business sector of Pakistan. I hope that the FPCCI will not only continue such laudable activities, but also step them up.

I am confident that the conferment of awards and public recognition of high achievers will motivate enthusiastic individuals and organizations to explore further creativity and skills and propel to achieve even higher goals.

Once again I appreciate the efforts of FPCCI, its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Office Bearers and the Executive Committee Members of FPCCI for holding this important event and congratulate all the award winners and wish them continued success in future.

