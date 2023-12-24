BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 24, 2023
2023-12-24

PM calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Zaheer Abbasi Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq appealed to the world that there should immediately be a permanent ceasefire and opening of humanitarian corridor at Gaza, adding that sacred land is witnessing worst experience recorded in human history.

Speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in connection with “Bain-Ul-Mazahib” (interfaith) harmony and Christmas as chief guest on Saturday, he said that on this eve of Christmas; let us also remind in the name of humanity the oppressed victim of Gaza.

He said what is happening is unfortunate to the sacred land and land of Prophets. He said that sacred land for all of us is witnessing one of the worst experience recorded in human history. We demand, contribute, and appeal to the rest of humanity that there should be immediately a permanent ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridor is an immediate target and all should work together to acquire that objective, he said adding that Pakistan is asking peace for everyone.

Muzaffarabad is not Gaza, PM tells India

The caretaker prime minister said that it is part of his faith to protect the Christians and their workplaces.

He further stated that on 11th August 1947, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah laid down his guiding principles in his speech for the future political system of the country. He stated that the citizenry concern would remain the same for all religions.

He said that he could foresee that in this region a state is going to emerge in the neighbour that would violate all these principles and Christian, Sikh, Muslim would be accepted as citizen and they would exist only in larger Hindu definition.

He said that Pakistan would resist all kind of fascism, be it here or be it anywhere in the globe. He added that Pakistan is flag carrier of inclusiveness, equality and are free to choose faith. He said that Quaid had the foresight to see that certain political ideas are shaping in the region because Hindutva was there in the early stage and he witnessed it. He could see that Hindutva would be defining in political terms and would try to create a political idea and structure with the objective to dominate and have hegemony over the rest of the communities.

He said of course, Pakistan has political challenges, radicalization and is facing terrorism and there is no denying that. He said that when a church is attacked, there are dozens of Muslim to protect it. He said all the people living in Pakistan are equal partners in Pakistan army there are Muslims, Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs to defend every inch of the country and people are proud of them. The contribution of Christians towards education is great, he added.

He said that an act of blasphemy at the name of freedom of expression when committed in the West, it deeply troubles Muslims. We can’t give anyone the license of abuse, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ceasefire Gaza Anwaar ul Haq

