Muzaffarabad is not Gaza, PM tells India

APP Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

MUZAFFARABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday, reiterating Pakistan’s principled position and support on the Kashmir issue, categorically said that no one could dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan and that its desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness or hesitation to face any aggression.

“Pakistan is not a war-mongering nation. But if anyone thinks that we are weak, shying away or hesitating, they should remove this misunderstanding. Muzaffarabad is not Gaza and New Delhi is not Tel Aviv...No one can dare to kill 4,000 children here,” he said in an interaction with the students of different colleges and universities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir during his two-day visit.

Expressing his confidence in Pakistan’s defence capabilities in the context of the Indian aggression, he said though Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel had same attitudes, but they had different implementing capability and response mechanisms.

To a question, the prime minister strongly rejected the rumours of any change in Pakistan’s policy to follow suit India to merge the AJK in it, he said, “No one can think of such a stupid act. Nobody can dare.” He said that the rumours were spread by the enemies to create misunderstandings and that Pakistan had a principled journey with the Kashmiris for decades, backed by the sacrifices of 90,000 people.

He said Pakistan had fought three wars with India on Kashmir and was ready to face any kind of aggression.

“Are we fighting the wars to make Kashmir (part of) KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)? This is out of question,” he commented and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve of not budging an inch from its principled position.

To a suggestion about a corridor between the AJK and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), he said India was not allowing the Kashmiris move freely even from their homes in Srinagar, what to talk of traveling to the AJK. It would be possible when the Kashmir question would go to its final settlement. “We should strive to take the issue to the final settlement,” he added.

He said the only solution to the Kashmir dispute was to hold a plebiscite as per the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

He said during the visit, he held detailed consultations with the AJK parliamentarians across different political parties and Hurriyat leadership, and mulled over how to project and exploit the matter in collaboration with the society and the diaspora.

