PM Kakar appoints 18 new envoys

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has approved the appointment of 18 new ambassadors in various foreign missions of Pakistan across the world.

According to diplomatic sources, the Caretaker Prime Minister signed the summary of the new appointments upon recommendations of Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani. Out of the 18 new appointees, 17 are career diplomats and one non-career diplomat — a political appointee.

The sources said that Bilal Haaye has been appointed as Pakistan’s new ambassador in Sweden, Qasim Mohiuddin in Azerbaijan, Kamran Akhtar to be in Austria, Rukhsana Afzal in Thailand, Zahid Raza in Mauritius, Zahoor Ahmed in Spain, and Ahsan Wagan as Pakistan’s new ambassador in Turkemanistan. Murad Ashraf Janjua has also been appointed as Pakistan’s new ambassador in Brazil, Arshad Jan Pathan as new ambassador in Romania and Imran Haider as ambassador in Myanmar. Khalid Ejaz will be Pakistan’s new ambassador in Portugal, Zafar Iqbal in Kuwait, Malik Farooq in Cambodia, Mehmood Akhtar Mehmood in Ivory Coast and Khodayar Marri in Vietnam — a political appointee. Khodayar Marri is said to be a close friend of the Caretaker Prime Minister. Naveed Bokhari, a career diplomat, has also been appointed as Pakistan’s new ambassador in Oman. Similarly, Faisal Aziz has been appointed as Pakistan’s new high commissioner in New Zealand and Rabia Shafique as new high commissioner in Singapore.

