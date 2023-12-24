BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Reforms in LDA on the anvil: DG

Published 24 Dec, 2023

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that reforms were being implemented in the LDA on the pattern of the private corporate sector.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the working of sifting cell, sports complex and other issues on Saturday. On this occasion, the LDA’s Director IT gave a briefing about the ongoing digitalisation of various schemes.

It was told in the meeting that after Johar Town, the digitalisation of Sabzazar and Faisal Town has also been completed and now online processing of its applications will commence from December 26; the residents of Sabzazar and Faisal Town will be able to submit online applications at the LDA One Window Cell from that date. After Johar Town, Faisal Town and Sabzazar, digitisation of other schemes is also under progress.

The meeting was also told that Gulberg Sports Complex was ready; it will be opened in the next few days. After Gulberg Sports Complex, Islamia Ground, Sanat Nagar and Tajpura Sports Complex were also ready and will open soon.

In the meeting, the LDA’s Director Auction gave a briefing about the marketing of various commercial properties of LDA. A briefing was also given about the progress of revamping the identification cell attached to the LDA One Window. In the meeting, a detailed briefing was also given about the management and operation issues of LDA Sports Complex.

Chief Engineer LDA, Additional DG Housing, Additional DGUP, Chief Town Planner II, Director SPU, Director Sports, Director IT, Director Finance, Director Auction, Senior Legal Advisor and related officers participated in the meeting.

