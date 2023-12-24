BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Sikh community: Baligh advocates people-to-people contacts to bring world closer

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that people to people contact is very important in bringing different people of the world closer to each other.

While talking to a delegation of foreign Sikh community, led by writer, columnist and former Director General of Punjab Institute of Language and Culture (PILAC), Dr Saghra Sadaf here at Governor House, the governor said that in today’s materialistic era, there is a dire need to foster mutual tolerance, brotherhood and love.

“We have to promote love and reduce hatred in society and the freedom and peace with which the minorities are living in Pakistan is a bright example for the people living in this region,” he said.

The governor said that atrocities on innocent citizens, especially women and children in Palestine, are very painful. The whole world should raise voice to stop the ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

On this occasion, Dr Saghra Sadaf said that such visits help in improving the image of Pakistan at the international level. The delegation thanked Governor Punjab for inviting them to Governor House Lahore.

The members of the delegation said that Pakistanis are hospitable and peace-loving. They said that they are taking back beautiful memories from here. They further stated that efforts should be made for the promotion of Punjabi language.

Later, the governor attended a speech competition organized by the Idara-i-Nazria Pakistan in connection with the Quaid-e-Azam Day.

