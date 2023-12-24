BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-24

Iron ore futures rally on strong demand

Reuters Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures extended gains for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, driven by optimistic news from state-banks and robust demand.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 3.1% to 977 yuan ($136.65) per metric ton as of 0320 GMT, and is up 3.6% this week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore was up 1.4% at $137.5 a metric ton, with weekly gains of 2.7%. Five of China’s largest state banks, including the Agricultural Bank of China and China Construction Bank, have cut interest rates on some deposits, according to the banks’ websites.

“China’s industrial metals have reacted positively to this news, as the country aims to reignite consumer spending and stimulate credit growth and borrowing,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.

“With SGX 62% Iron Ore futures breaking out of resistance at approximately $136 a metric ton, the market is poised to aim for $145-158 a ton in the coming quarter.”

This projection is fuelled by the increase in output from Chinese blast furnaces, as they work to replenish internal iron ore stocks, coupled with the reduction of sea-borne tons due to the seasonal first-quarter mine maintenance programs, Widnell added.

Global crude steel production in November rose 3.3% to 145.5 million tons, World Steel Association data showed on Thursday. China’s steel demand in 2023 will decline by 3.3% from 2022 and contract a further 1.7% in 2024, a state researcher forecast, weighed down by a significant drop in construction activity.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. The most-active rebar contract strengthened 1.6%, hot-rolled coil grew 1.7%, and stainless steel gained 0.9%.

Meanwhile, wire rod decreased by 0.4%. Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal and coke inched up 3.8% and 4% respectively.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore futures rally on strong demand

PM calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles to electoral process: PM

Electoral symbol: Gohar says PTI to move the court

Non-removal of Cheema, others: ECP to initiate contempt proceedings on Tuesday

‘SIFC’s decisions yielding remarkable results’: IT and telecom exports expected to cross $3bn mark: minister

Economy now showing signs of revival: Tanveer

Projects, salaries: MoF denies delay in fund release

Calendar year 2023: Posting hefty gains of 53pc, PSX outperforms major asset classes

FBR issues procedure for vendors, others to obtain licences for online businesses

Baloch sit-in outside NPC continues

Read more stories