BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

God save the King’s hands: Charles makes ‘sausage fingers’ joke in coronation film

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2023 04:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles poked fun at his “sausage fingers” - a topic that has drawn immense media attention and internet memes in recent years - in a behind the scenes documentary that charts the royal family’s preparations for his coronation.

When his son, Prince William, struggles to fasten one of the ceremonial robes, Charles tells him not to worry, as he does not have “sausage fingers” like himself, the BBC cited the then 74-year old monarch as saying on camera.

British tabloids ran stories, ranging from lengthy explainers to more light-hearted takes, focusing on Charles’ fingers in the days leading up to the historic ceremony earlier in the year.

Britain’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

Some even brought in doctors to weigh in on whether there may be an actual cause for concern about the new monarch’s chubby digits. Speculations have ranged from oedema and arthritis to infections and allergies.

Internet searches for “sausage fingers” peaked in the run-up to the May 6 ceremony in Britain, according to data from Google Trends.

The 90-minute documentary, which had private access to follow the first year of the new reign after the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022, is due to air the day after Christmas, or Boxing Day, as it is celebrated in Britain.

It features Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion, forgetting his lines during a rehearsal.

“I have a memory that is probably about as good as our spaniel - in other words zero,” Welby says, about not knowing the words.

Prince William King Charles III

Comments

1000 characters

God save the King’s hands: Charles makes ‘sausage fingers’ joke in coronation film

WHT transactions: FBR implements new documentation system

Caretaker info minister reiterates general elections to be held on February 8

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Drone strike hits ship off India's coast: maritime agencies

Ukraine says it shot down three Russian Su-34 fighters

Iran threatens Mediterranean closure over Gaza, without saying how

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

Read more stories