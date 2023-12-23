BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Dec 23, 2023
Sports

Surgery rules Noman Ali out of remaining Australia Tests

Reuters Published December 23, 2023 Updated December 23, 2023 10:31am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Noman Ali has been ruled out of Pakistan’s remaining two Tests of the three-match series against Australia after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis on Saturday.

Noman Ali, who did not feature in Pakistan’s 360-run loss to the Australians in the first Test in Perth last week, underwent a laparoscopic appendectomy after complaining of severe abdominal pain on Friday.

Noman bags 7 as Pakistan crush Sri Lanka to sweep series

The 37-year-old bowler is expected to be released from hospital late on Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan begins in Melbourne on Tuesday with the final meeting of the series taking place in Sydney from Jan. 3.

Pakistan Cricket Board Noman Ali

