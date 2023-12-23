Surgery rules Noman Ali out of remaining Australia Tests

Noman Ali has been ruled out of Pakistan’s remaining two Tests of the three-match series against Australia after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis on Saturday.

Noman Ali, who did not feature in Pakistan’s 360-run loss to the Australians in the first Test in Perth last week, underwent a laparoscopic appendectomy after complaining of severe abdominal pain on Friday.

The 37-year-old bowler is expected to be released from hospital late on Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan begins in Melbourne on Tuesday with the final meeting of the series taking place in Sydney from Jan. 3.