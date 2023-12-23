JI’s Hafiz Naeem files nomination papers

KARACHI: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday filed his nomination papers for the coming general election. After submitting his nomination papers for NA 246 - District West, and NA 250 - District Central, he told reporters that the JI will field its candidates on all seats.

He claimed that his party is the only choice for voters of Karachi, saying that others have ruined the metropolis throughout their different tenures in the office.

“Any vote in the favour of any political party other than the JI will strengthen feudalism,” he warned, saying that the JI rule is necessary for the development of Karachi.

Despite the tall claims of other patties, he said, Karachi still lacks all the basic civic necessities. Hafiz Naeem censured the PML-N for its support to the PPP in the City Council at a time when its leadership was condemning the mayor’s party.

