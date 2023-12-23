Police deny nomination paper snatching incident

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday disposed of a petition by the father of a PTI ticket aspirant Umair Khan Niazi of Mianwali after the police denied any incident of snatching nomination papers.

The court directed the police to ensure no harassment is caused to the petitioner or any other persons seeking to submit nomination papers.

The court observed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should also take notice of the situation.

Earlier, the DPO Mianwali denied incident of snatching nomination papers from any candidate and said police received no complaint about any such incident.

The DPO in his report submitted before the court said the police were fully committed to protect life and property of the citizens.

