BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-23

Climate-resilient houses in Balochistan: OGDCL joins hands with HANDS

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: In continuation of its strategic collaboration for uplifting the local community, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has partnered with the Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) for the construction of 84 climate-resilient houses at Umaid Ali Rawtani village of Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan.

The transformative initiative is aimed to uplift the community of Jhal Magsi in Balochistan. The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of climate-resilient houses took place at Umaid Ali Rawtani village, marking a significant milestone in this collaborative endeavor. The OGDCL and HANDS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Model Village at Umaid Ali Rawtani village in Jhal Magsi district, with a total cost of Rs84.929 million.

The OGDCL, with a corporate social responsibility (CSR) focus on health, infrastructure, water supply, and environment, aims to make a positive impact on the lives of the local communities in Jhal Magsi, an area that has faced challenges of poverty and flood-related adversities.

This strategic partnership between the OGDCL and HANDS lays the foundation for the construction of 84 climate-resilient houses. Each house will consist of a 15x15 room, a washroom, a kitchen, and a veranda, providing essential amenities for the residents. The construction is expected to be completed within a timeframe of four to six months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGDCL mou Water Supply Health and Nutrition Development Society

Comments

1000 characters

Climate-resilient houses in Balochistan: OGDCL joins hands with HANDS

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

Vietnam, other origins: Customs’ values on import of cashew nuts revised

Baloch women protesters: ‘Persons responsible for forceful transportation should be accounted for’

Baloch protesters: EU envoy concerned over mishandling

At least 5 labourers shot down at South Waziristan PS

Read more stories