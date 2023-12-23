Climate-resilient houses in Balochistan: OGDCL joins hands with HANDS

ISLAMABAD: In continuation of its strategic collaboration for uplifting the local community, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has partnered with the Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) for the construction of 84 climate-resilient houses at Umaid Ali Rawtani village of Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan.

The transformative initiative is aimed to uplift the community of Jhal Magsi in Balochistan. The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of climate-resilient houses took place at Umaid Ali Rawtani village, marking a significant milestone in this collaborative endeavor. The OGDCL and HANDS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Model Village at Umaid Ali Rawtani village in Jhal Magsi district, with a total cost of Rs84.929 million.

The OGDCL, with a corporate social responsibility (CSR) focus on health, infrastructure, water supply, and environment, aims to make a positive impact on the lives of the local communities in Jhal Magsi, an area that has faced challenges of poverty and flood-related adversities.

This strategic partnership between the OGDCL and HANDS lays the foundation for the construction of 84 climate-resilient houses. Each house will consist of a 15x15 room, a washroom, a kitchen, and a veranda, providing essential amenities for the residents. The construction is expected to be completed within a timeframe of four to six months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023