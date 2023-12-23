Meezan Bank holds its 63rd Shariah Board meeting

KARACHI: The 63rd meeting of Meezan Bank’s Shariah Board was recently held at Darul Uloom, Karachi under the Chairmanship of former Justice Muhammad Taqi Usmani, along with other members of the Shariah Board, Dr Muhammad Imran Ashraf Usmani, Sheikh Esam Mohamed Ishaq and Mufti Muhammad Naveed Alam (Resident Shariah Board Member).

Meezan Bank’s Founding President and CEO, Irfan Siddiqui, and the Deputy CEOs, Ariful Islam and Syed Amir Ali, along with the senior management, were also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, SSB provided guidance on various Shariah structures for the issuance of Sovereign Government of Pakistan Sukuk, which would aid in the effort to align the economy with Islamic principles.

The Shariah Board also reviewed various policies and procedures of the Bank and expressed satisfaction with the diverse training sessions and Shariah review activities conducted within the Bank.

The Shariah Board expressed satisfaction with the Bank’s meticulous adherence to Islamic principles, reinforcing its commitment to pioneering Islamic banking and ensuring that financial solutions align with Shariah guidelines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023