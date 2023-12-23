BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-23

Costly electricity termed punishment for industry

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2023 06:16am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain said that expensive electricity has become a huge problem for the people and a punishment for the industry.

He said that the most important electricity sector has become a national issue due to incompetence, corruption, and failed experiments. The losses in this sector run into trillions of rupees but no reforms are seen as the policy of continuous rate hikes is ruining the economy.

Mian Zahid said that Pakistan has not been able to compete with its rival countries in the international market because the electricity in these countries is very cheap compared to Pakistan. The foreign customers of Pakistani companies are not ready to bear the burden of our dysfunctional power sector.

He said that the local industry does not have to compete in the export market, but after inflation of up to 40 percent citizens are not left with money to buy anything except food, so the industrial sector is badly affected.

He said that due to the decline in local demand, the industrial sector is forced to reduce its production, which has also drastically reduced the consumption of electricity and gas, and the entire burden of these wrong policies will be put on the people, making their condition even worse.

Millions will be unemployed due to reduced production of industries making goods for the local and foreign markets while the losses of the power sector will continue to jump.

He said that incentives should be considered so that the full capacity of power plants can be utilised which is necessary to boost the economy. He said that textile exports have decreased by 6.50 percent in the first five months of this year and a further decrease is expected.

In the first five months of this year, the exports of the textile group were 6.883 billion dollars, which was 7.361 billion dollars during the same five months last year. In November also textile exports decreased by 8.26%, which is disturbing.

"The consumption of electricity in the public and industrial sectors is continuously decreasing but regardless of consumption, the government has to pay capacity payments to power producers, increasing the losses of this inefficient sector," he said. He said that if electricity rates are not reduced production, exports, employment, and income will be adversely affected.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

electricity power sector Mian Zahid Hussain President of Pakistan Businessmen

Comments

1000 characters

Costly electricity termed punishment for industry

Valuation of immovable properties: FTO directs FBR to hire competent, experienced valuers

Political parties, including PTI: SC asks ECP to ensure a level playing field

Open market: SBP unveils new exchange rate mechanism

SPI-based weekly inflation soars 42.60pc YoY

PSM revival: Senate body asks govt to take ‘practical’ steps

Baloch protesters: President, PM discuss ‘police excesses’

Vietnam, other origins: Customs’ values on import of cashew nuts revised

Baloch women protesters: ‘Persons responsible for forceful transportation should be accounted for’

Baloch protesters: EU envoy concerned over mishandling

At least 5 labourers shot down at South Waziristan PS

Read more stories