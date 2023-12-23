Cold & dry weather expected today

KARACHI: The country most parts are expected to experience mainly cold and dry weather on Saturday, the Met Office said on Friday.

Partly cloudy may prevail over the upper parts with an isolated light rain and light snowfall over mountains in Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas in the morning.

Fog and smog are likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh over the period.

Over the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather gripped the most parts, while very cold conditions prevailed over the northern areas.

The days lowest temperatures were recorded in Leh minus 10 Celsius, Skardu minus 9, Kalam, Gilgit and Gupis minus 5 each, Astore and Hunza minus 4 each.

â€œA westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to move over upper and central parts today evening/night,â€ the Met added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023