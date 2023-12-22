BAFL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.82%)
BIPL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.02%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.14%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
DGKC 73.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.81%)
FABL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.78%)
FFL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.8%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.06%)
HBL 118.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.34%)
HUBC 116.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-6.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
OGDC 114.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.71%)
PAEL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-5.29%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.71%)
PIOC 112.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PPL 119.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-3.2%)
PRL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.84%)
SSGC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
TPLP 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.57%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,378 Decreased By -82.5 (-1.28%)
BR30 23,101 Decreased By -439.3 (-1.87%)
KSE100 62,175 Decreased By -518.6 (-0.83%)
KSE30 20,721 Decreased By -218.5 (-1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

When science meets art: recycled metal and lab-grown gems

Reuters Published December 22, 2023 Updated December 22, 2023 02:14pm
Jewellery produced from recycled and refined aluminium and sustainable lab-grown gemstones by jeweller Anabela Chan are displayed in her boutique in London, Britain, December 13, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Jewellery produced from recycled and refined aluminium and sustainable lab-grown gemstones by jeweller Anabela Chan are displayed in her boutique in London, Britain, December 13, 2023. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: For some a natural diamond, created over billions of years, is the ultimate luxury, but an award-winning British designer sees greater worth in jewellery crafted using laboratory-grown gems and metal from recycled cans.

Anabela Chan said she chose her materials after witnessing what she said were poor working conditions in diamond mines.

“These are some of the most precious and valuable commodities in the world, that just didn’t make any sense to me,” she said, in her Knightsbridge boutique in central London.

Jewellery produced from recycled and refined aluminium and sustainable lab-grown gemstones by jeweller Anabela Chan are displayed in her boutique in London, Britain, December 13, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Jewellery produced from recycled and refined aluminium and sustainable lab-grown gemstones by jeweller Anabela Chan are displayed in her boutique in London, Britain, December 13, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Rare pink diamond worth $35mn set for auction in New York

Instead, her designs rely on lab-grown diamonds, recycled aluminium from cans and pearls grown using regenerative farming techniques.

Chan’s company does not give sales figures but said it had seen strong demand since the COVID-19 pandemic. She won the ‘Game Changer’ category at the British Luxury Awards in November.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

According to Edahn Golan Diamond Research & Data, the lab-grown jewellery market has seen annual growth of 20% in recent years, driving global profits to $15 billion.

As more producers enter the market, selling prices for lab-grown diamonds have fallen, and brands are looking to differentiate themselves.

Vivid blue diamond sells for nearly $44mn at Christie’s auction

At major retailer of lab-grown diamonds Pandora, head of diamonds Joshua Braman said lab-grown gems could create extra scope for jewellery design compared with mined diamonds, which can be technically challenging to cut.

Another point of difference can be sustainability.

Pandora and Chan rely on suppliers who use technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere in order to make diamonds, “so effectively taking something negative and turning it into something positive,” Chan said.

Natural diamonds Lab grown diamonds

Comments

1000 characters

When science meets art: recycled metal and lab-grown gems

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Open market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers for general elections

UN Security Council aims to vote Friday to boost aid to Gaza

Oil extends weekly gains, up 1% as Red Sea tension persists

India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion

Textile group: Jul-Nov exports decline 6.5pc to $6.88bn YoY

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Read more stories