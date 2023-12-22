BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
BIPL 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.63%)
DGKC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.13%)
FABL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
FCCL 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.18%)
GGL 11.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 119.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.74%)
HUBC 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
OGDC 115.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.78%)
PAEL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
PIOC 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
PPL 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.58%)
PRL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
SSGC 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.81%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.38%)
TRG 86.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.25%)
UNITY 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.8%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,458 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 23,498 Decreased By -42.7 (-0.18%)
KSE100 62,635 Decreased By -58.2 (-0.09%)
KSE30 20,862 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.37%)
Gold near 3-week peak on rate-cut bets as US inflation test looms

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 09:46am

Gold prices climbed on Friday to their highest level in nearly three weeks, as rising bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts early next year pushed the dollar and bond yields lower ahead of much awaited US inflation data.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,049.49 per ounce, as of 0217 GMT, after hitting its highest since Dec. 4 earlier in the session.

Bullion has risen 1.6% so far this week.

US gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,060.80 per ounce.

“US real yields have been ticking downwards because of increasing expectation for the first rate cut from Fed to come in March and that is a positive catalyst for gold prices right now,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

“Also, there is some safe-haven buying coming due to issues in the Red Sea.”

The dollar index languished near a five-month low, making gold more attractive for other currency holders, while benchmark US 10-year bond yields hovered near their lowest level since July.

Traders are now pricing in an 83% chance of a Fed rate cut by March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Gold prices drop, silver’s steady

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Fed officials have been pushing back against the idea of rapid rate cuts next year, but those remarks have done little to change investor sentiment.

All eyes are now on the November core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index report, the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation, due at 1330 GMT for more clarity on US interest rate outlook.

Market participants expect the index to have risen 3.3% on an annual basis, compared to October’s 3.5%.

Silver was steady at $24.41 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.1% to $962.13 and palladium was flat at $1,213.10.

All the three metals were on track for their second consecutive weekly gain.

