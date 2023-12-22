Gold prices drop, silver’s steady

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday dropped on the local market but silver stood steady, traders said. Gold lost Rs500 and Rs428 to Rs218000 per tola and Rs186900 per 10 grams, separately. International gold prices stood for $2055 per ounce, which the local market further adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded unchanged for Rs2650 per tola and Rs2771.94 per 10 grams. On the world market, silver prices were quoted as $24.36 per ounce, traders said.

